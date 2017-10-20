Brown bear causes havoc at market in Russia’s Far East

Ever been so hungry it’s un-bear-able? Well, this brown furball obviously had a rumble in his stomach after venturing out of the woods to see what was on offer in a market in Russia’s Far East .

Apparently, it’s not the first time this particular beast has been spotted food shopping in the Kamchatka Region. His cover was blown though when customers (and CCTV) caught him in the act and called the police. He fled back to the forest empty-handed.

Why is the bear venturing out of the woods? No one knows, perhaps he’s run out of honey...

