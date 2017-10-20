Sign in Saratov warns drivers of 15 miles of bad roads ahead

A road sign warning drivers about 24,000 meters (15 miles) of bad roads was spotted in the Saratov Region. This pessimistic photo was published in the VK community Saratov Online on Oct. 20.

“A 24 km massage,” commented local resident Stanislav Petukhov.

The sign is probably located on the Saratov-Novouzensk road. Some users commented that the road sign is nothing new, as they had seen it as far back as two years ago.

