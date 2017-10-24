What happens if you dance on a Russian police car? You could be detained like this Muscovite…

Dirty dancing ends in detention

Alexey Filippov/RIA Novosti
Russian policemen faced an unprecedented disturbance

"Dance like no one is watching" – probably the motto for this man, who jumped up on a Russian police car and danced on it, damaging its roof, lights and sound system.

Policemen came to clear up the public disturbance in the Moscow district of Medvedkovo, TASS reports on Oct. 23. However, upon turning up, the officers found that their own car was the object concerned in the disturbance.

The dancer was detained and taken to the local police department, where he has since been awaiting the police inspector's decision on whether further procedural actions will be taken.

