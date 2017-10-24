Want to be a Russian citizen? You’ll need to utter a new oath

President Vladimir Putin signs first decree on 62 new Russian citizens, who took Russian Federation’s public new oath of citizenship.

If you feel the urge to become a Russian citizen, then you’ll now need to take an oath of allegiance. This new procedure was approved in July, and the first 62 people took the oath with a formal ceremony on Oct. 24. The new Russians were from former Soviet Republics and Afghanistan.

Below are the oath’s words:

“I (full name) voluntarily and knowingly taking the citizenship of the Russian Federation. I swear to respect the Constitution and the legislation of the Russian Federation, rights and freedoms of its citizens, to perform the duties of the citizen of the Russian Federation for the benefit of the state and society to protect the freedom and independence of the Russian Federation, to be loyal to Russia, to respect its culture, history, and traditions.”

