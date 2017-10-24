‘She will save the future generation!’: How one school girl took a sexist task to the cleaners

A school teacher from Saratov (a Russian city on the Volga River) asked
я считаю, моя сестра просто прекрасно справилась с этим идиотским сексистским заданием. pic.twitter.com/B8lL2f8c3Q— darya (@grandmadking) 22 октября 2017 г.
The equal obligations included “cook, wash the dishes, tidy up the house, clean clothes, and pick up the kids to school.” It’s not known how well the teacher scored the child’s answers but they’ve caused quite a stir on social media, with many people praising the young student for her progressive thinking.
Here are some of the reactions to the exam on Twitter:
Жду когда твоя сестра станет нашим президентом.— монпансье (@GreenaTea) 22 октября 2017 г.
“I'm waiting for your sister to be our president”.
Твоя сестра - спасёт будущее поколение— 🍁полина🍁 (@rainbowpolina41) 23 октября 2017 г.
“Your sister will save the future generation”
Респект сестре— загадочная борзая (@_Kafuka) 22 октября 2017 г.
However, not all Russians agree with her answers...
Всё ещё сексистски. Где "сверлить стены", "собирать мебель", "выносить мусор", "следить за автомобилем" и т.д.?— Endymion R (@endymionr) 22 октября 2017 г.
“Still sexist. Where
Единица— Огни Генона (@IvanovMoscow) 23 октября 2017 г.
“One” [how many points the schoolgirl should get for her answer]
