Beefed up ‘battle wagon’ up for grabs in Russia

Armored vehicle that can traverse all sorts of terrain

Timofey Valiyev
This beast has been adapted so it can legally drive around the city - perfect for any aspiring vigilante.

If you’re looking for a new car and can’t decide what model to buy, then look no further - a Russian blogger is selling his armored vehicle that can traverse all sorts of terrain.

It won’t come cheap though, busting the bank at $55,680. However, if you pay in bitcoins you’ll get a discount.

He bought it in 2013 in Belarus from the military before adapting it so it can roam the city streets.

“The most complicated was to get a certificate from Russia’s Ministry of Defense proving the car is not a fighting vehicle (or more correctly ‘a dual-use item’),” explained the seller.

