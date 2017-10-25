Beefed up ‘battle wagon’ up for grabs in Russia

Armored vehicle that can traverse all sorts of terrainTimofey Valiyev
If you’re looking for a new car and can’t decide what model to buy, then look no further - a Russian blogger is selling his armored vehicle that can traverse all sorts of terrain.
Russian armored vehiclebrdmclub
It won’t come cheap though, busting the bank at $55,680. However, if you pay in bitcoins you’ll get a discount.
He bought it in 2013 in Belarus from the military before adapting it so it can roam the city streets.
Car was adaptedTimofey Valiyev
“The most complicated
