Beefed up ‘battle wagon’ up for grabs in Russia

This beast has been adapted so it can legally drive around the city - perfect for any aspiring vigilante.

If you’re looking for a new car and can’t decide what model to buy, then look no further - a Russian blogger is selling his armored vehicle that can traverse all sorts of terrain.

Russian armored vehicle brdmclub

It won’t come cheap though, busting the bank at $55,680. However, if you pay in bitcoins you’ll get a discount.

He bought it in 2013 in Belarus from the military before adapting it so it can roam the city streets.

Car was adapted Timofey Valiyev

“The most complicated was to get a certificate from Russia’s Ministry of Defense proving the car is not a fighting vehicle (or more correctly ‘a dual-use item’),” explained the seller.

