Russian entrepreneurs sell 200 rubles for 400 rubles, no kidding

Surely only an idiot would buy and banknote for more than its own worth...well, not in Russia. Some people are so keen to get their hands on the country’s new 200 ruble banknote they’re willing to fork out up to 400 rubles.

The notes, fresh off the printing press last month, have been circulated in Crimea, Moscow, and parts of the Far East - causing quite a stir among Russians, and those with an eye for profit. Adverts selling the notes soon appeared online, charging between 250 rubles ($4.33) to 400 ($7) for a single note worth 200 rubles ($3.5).

A shop in Kazan (800 km east of Moscow) is reportedly selling 200 rubles notes for 300 rubles. Good business? It seems so, at least for the sellers.

