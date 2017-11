Canines are trained with the help of special items that imitate banknotes’ flavor.

Customs officials at Domodedovo Airport in Moscow are training sniffer dogs to detect money with flavors and smells derived from euro, dollar, ruble, and yuan banknotes, RBC reports.

The canines can distinguish different types of currency based only on smell .

