What wheels does Putin like to drive? What is his favorite sport? Can he fire a gun? Find out in Russia Beyond’s collection of videos about the Russian president.

1. Seven sports that Vladimir Putin is good at

2. Putin’s route to the presidency

3. What vehicles does Putin like?

4. How Putin has changed during his presidency

5. Does Putin have a gun, and if yes, can he actually use one?

6. Putin's new pet - a Central Asian Shepherd puppy nicknamed "Faithful"

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.