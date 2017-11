A resident from the Voronezh Region in South Russia has won 506 million rubles ($8.7 million) in a lottery, RIA Novosti reported Nov. 5. The sum is the largest lottery jackpot ever won in the country.

The draw was organized by the Stoloto company, who has urged the winner to contact them to claim the huge prize.

