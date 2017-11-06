If you have $360,000 lying around, the boat could be yours.

A two-deck motorboat restaurant has been put up for sale in Moscow via a free advert service app called Yula. The vessel will set you back 21 million rubles ($360,000), the Moskva Agency reports.

The boat, which can accommodate 120 people, has two closed decks. At the moment it is being rented for corporate events.

"The profit from the use of the ship is one million rubles per month ($17,000)," the seller’s representative said.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.