Telegram founder Pavel Durov goes shirtless again to troll Apple

He also reminded that his flash mob dedicated to Vladimir Putin is not over.

Pavel Durov, creator of Russian social network Vkontakte and the Telegram messenger app, has once again uploaded a half-naked picture of himself on Instagram. Durov hinted that it’s just an attempt to distract public attention.

But from what? “Apple is taking their time to review the newest Telegram update I promised last week,” the businessman explained – apparently publishing another topless photo was the only way to prevent criticism for letting Telegram users down (which Durov says is Apple’s fault).

“Hopefully Apple likes the update (and this picture) and Telegram 4.5 can go live tomorrow,” Durov wrote. The last time he stipped off was in August.

Back then he triggered the #PutinShirtlessChallenge flash mob, inspired by the Russian president who appeared shirtless while on holiday a few days before. Durov reminded people that the flashmob is still in motion, so it’s not too late to post a naked photo...

