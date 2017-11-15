Russian lives with a leopard and takes him for walks in children’s playgrounds

If you’re looking for an original idea for a pet, look no further than this guy for inspiration. This Nizhny Novgorod (420 km from Moscow) native has a pretty unique animal - he has been spotted on camera taking his pet leopard for walks, even through children’s playgrounds.

One of his neighbors said the man regularly walks with his “pet” and doesn’t muzzle him. “People are amazed. Despite the fact that many young families with children live in the house, it does not bother the leopard’s owner. A leopard, a predatory animal that can attack at any moment and gobble you up, walks around without a muzzle.” It is not yet clear whether or not the man has special permission to keep such an animal in his apartment.

