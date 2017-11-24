Russian man tried to exit the building - for 3 hours

After a night of partying and drinking with his friends a Russian man found himself in a bit of a pickle: He simply couldn’t get out of the building in the city of Balashikha in the Moscow Region - for three hours.

As the video shows, he did his best to break the door open. Eventually he realized he needed to press the button to release the magnetic lock - he had probably sobered up by then.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.