Krasnoyarsk workers cut grass - covered in inches of snow

On Nov. 21, workers in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk (4,200 km east of Moscow) were filmed cutting grass verges on the side of the road: The only problem was that the ground was covered in a few inches of snow.

So far, local authorities have not explained why they were doing this, but social media users have had their say.

Here are some of the comments:

“The budget should be spent until the end of the year!”

“It’s better late than never.”

“This happens every year. Nothing to be surprised about. Normal work in progress.”

“This is to make the snow lie flat.”

