Who will co-host the World Cup 2018 draw on December 1?

Maria Komandnaya during a Russian Football Premier League matchDmitry Golubovich/Global Look Press
On December 1, 2017, all football fans’ eyes will be on Moscow, where the World Cup 2018 draw will finally take place. On this date, the 32 national teams that made it to the finals will find out who their opponents will be next summer. The draw, as usual, is going to be quite a spectacle, with many football stars such as Argentina’s Diego Maradona, Italy’s Fabio
The main stars, however, will be the two co-hosts. Gary Lineker, the scorer of ten World Cup goals for England between 1984 and 1992 and current presenter at BT Sports, will be accompanied by Russian TV journalist Maria Komandnaya.
Ну что, кому охота выиграть футболку сборной России? Размер М, Москва (и Красногорск, ха-ха), но если не Москва, мы что-нибудь придумаем! Пишите в комментариях предполагаемый счёт и авторов голов в матче Россия — Аргентина! Чей прогноз окажется ближе всех к реальности, тот и получит футбу! Итоги подводим в субботу вечером, гоу!
Komandnaya is among the most well known female sports journalists in Russia, with more than a decade of work in the industry behind her. She now works at FOX Sports, to which she made the move from Russian state-owned sports channel Match TV this summer.
A keen football fan, Maria was delighted to be chosen as the draw’s co-host. “Being a sports journalist has been a great journey, the most exciting of my life. And now it’s bringing me to the same stage as Gary Lineker and other amazing football stars,” she wrote on her Instagram.
2 года назад мы с @adamyan27 по приглашению @adidasrussia оказались в Манчестере. А потом двинули в Ливерпуль. Побывать там было моей мечтой: я была уверена, что люди на улицах в Ливерпуле разговаривают исключительно цитатами Beatles. Нет, как выяснилось, не разговаривают. Но всё равно там классно! (Самые тёплые носочки в моей жизни и вот эта шапочка были куплены именно в Ливерпуле).
