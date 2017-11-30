Team Russia gets new uniform for the 2018 Winter Olympics

The new uniform for Russian winter sport athletes has been displayed for the first time on the evening of Nov. 29.

Dmitry Golubovich/Global Look Press Dmitry Golubovich/Global Look Press

All costumes were designed by Russian company Zasport for the Olympic games in South Korea in 2018.

The new uniform set has 72 different pieces, from outerwear and scarves to swimwear and suitcases, all based on the colors of the Russian flag and the Olympic games' symbols.

Part of the collection was produced in Italy, Turkey, and China. The collection's casual line was made in Russia.

The Winter Olympic Games will be held in the city of PyeongChang on Feb. 9-25, 2018.

The International Olympic Committee will make its final decision on Russia's participation in the competition on Dec. 5.

