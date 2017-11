In the city of Zheleznogorsk in the Krasnoyarsk Region, a truck carrying Coca-Cola crashed into a truck carrying Pepsi, reported a group on the VK social network.

"Finally two titans meet," one user joked, before adding that the only thing missing was a truck carrying Jack Daniels. Luckily the crash was not serious: Five minutes later they both drove off.

