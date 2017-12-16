Dog or bear? Chelyabinsk residents can't say for sure

An animal shelter in Chelyabinsk has posted a picture of their new dog on VK, Russia's biggest social media platform, Life reports. Internet users can't identify the breed of the dog, noting its similarity to a bear. They have even nicknamed it "doggybear" in the comments.

Volunteers at the shelter say the dog is not domesticated and needs time to adapt, so they doubt it will find a new owner soon.

Social media users are angry with people who buy a puppy for next to nothing, and then abandon it when it grows up to be an unusual animal.

