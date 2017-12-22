10 bizarre New Year trees you can find only in Russia

If you’re still looking for a non-traditional way to decorate your home, just take a peek at how Russians do it. Father Frost approves!

10. A Xmas tree made from led lamps, Krasnodar (South Russia)

Публикация от Тегас Электрик (@tegas_elektrik) Дек 21, 2017 at 12:18 PST

9. Creative Siberian trees made from… Siberian trees?

Публикация от АЛЕКСАНДР БАРАНОВСКИЙ 🌀 ИНФО (@alexandr.baranovsky) Окт 23, 2017 at 5:18 PDT

8. One way to do your Xmas shopping.

Публикация от Наталья Индейкина (Атаманова) (@otorva1989) Дек 30, 2016 at 11:12 PST

7. At least it’s green (almost).

Публикация от Меховые жилетки😻Одежда👗Обувь👟 (@mex_and_stuff) Дек 20, 2017 at 6:55 PST

6. Repair works in the apartment are no reason to forget about the holiday.

Публикация от Самый полезный блог про ДВЕРИ (@dveriitaliikrsk) Дек 19, 2017 at 9:39 PST

5. When the wine rack’s empty...

Публикация от LERA DUBININA (@lerochka.dubinina) Дек 18, 2017 at 1:16 PST

4. No need to throw the corks away.

Публикация от @lusindra23 Дек 17, 2017 at 4:10 PST

3. If you have too many jars…

Публикация от Александр (@avbrodilo) Дек 21, 2017 at 10:42 PST

2. A super convenient “tree” in Suzdal: the buckets can be used anytime.

Публикация от Natali (@natalika_ng) Янв 6, 2017 at 4:34 PST

1. How do you like this Xmas tree in Russia’s Far East ? Merry Fishmas!

Публикация от Ольга Мурзаева (@olga_murz) Дек 12, 2017 at 10:21 PST

Do you know how to make a classic Russian style New Year dinner? Check this list of festive dishes and don’t forget to ring in the New Year like a Russian!

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.