Fan Calculator: How much is a 2018 FIFA World Cup™ trip to Russia?

The opening of the FIFA main ticket office.Maksim Blinov/Sputnik
The FIFA World Cup Russia™ will be held from June 14 to July 15, 2018. After the close of the first stage of sales, 742,760 tickets have already found proud owners. So, it’s hardly a good idea to postpone the purchase until the very last minute.
We told you in our football guide about How and When you can get FIFA World Cup™ tickets. Here are the highlights: tickets fall into four categories. The best seats in the central sectors (Category 1) cost from $210 for an ordinary match of the group
Visibility in modern stadiums is excellent regardless of the seat, whether it’s located at the very top, or right behind the goal. So, don’t hesitate to get your Category 2 and Category 3 tickets. They will cost between $105 to $710. Also, there are Category 4 tickets, which are reserved for residents of Russia only; their price varies from $20 to $120.
A man at a 2018 FIFA World Cup Fan ID distribution center, Sochi.Nina Zotina/Sputnik
In fact, it is absolutely free becauseyou don’t even need a visa! As soon as you get your tickets’ proof of purchase, sign up for a Fan ID on the fan-id.ru website. You can get a Fan ID either by
VIM Airlines planes at Moscow's Vnukovo airport.Tatyana Belyakova/TASS
Fans of the French national team will have to spend
Mexican football fans can book a Mexico City - Moscow - Mexico City flight for about $1,400. Fans of Argentina’s team will spend about $2,000 to get to sunny Russia (yes, it’s a warm country in the summer!), and then return to Buenos Aires.
Trips from Africa will be the most costly: Return tickets from Senegal’s Dakar to Moscow cost from $2,600 to $5,000.
The Sheraton Palace Hotel Moscow.Alexander Zelikov/TASS
There are enough hotels, hostels
Suppose you are going to attend the FIFA World Cup™ opening match and you have to spend a night in the Russian capital from June 14 to 15. A double room in a five-star hotel will cost $770; a room in a four-star hotel will be $338. For a night in a three-star hotel, you will have to pay $49. An inexpensive room with a double bed in a private apartment will cost $40, and a bed in a hostel will be within $10.
It will be a little trickier to find a room in cities beyond the traditional foreign tourist destinations, but nothing is impossible. Just check out private apartments and hostels. A bed in a hostel would cost just $4 in
You can find a studio with a double bed in Yekaterinburg for $261 per day. The England vs Belgium match in Kaliningrad will surely be popular, so if you are going to visit Russia’s westernmost city be prepared to spend around $338 for an apartment for two. Vacancies are really scarce in the city of Saransk (those available are very expensive!), but the city is going to set up a tent campus for fans, so you don’t have to worry about it.
First bilevel Aeroexpress train during the launching ceremony at the Kievsky railway station.Iliya Pitalev/Sputnik
The distances between Russian cities are quite far, so be prepared for long journeys on a train that can last eight hours or even a couple of days. If you want to get from one stadium to another as fast as possible, flight tickets will be your only option. The price for return tickets can vary from $50 to $350. The choice is yours but
On match days, fans will be entitled to free rides on buses and other public transport, provided they have Fan IDs and tickets for respective matches. Special routes will connect the most popular venues of the host-cities with the stadiums.
A taxi, however, isn’t on the free-ride list. You can get from St. Petersburg’s suburbs to downtown in a taxi for about $7. However, be careful not to repeat the mistake of a Chilean journalist who, during the FIFA Confederations Cup, paid $850 for a trip from the airport to his hotel, instead of the usual $19. (Later, the driver refunded this money, with apologies, but not before the accident had been widely covered by local media).
Visitors on the observation deck in the Vysotsky business center in Yekaterinburg.Konstantin Chalabov/Sputnik
Tourists from all over the world will have a chance to get acquainted with Russia’s amazing natural beauty, architecture, culture
If the current FIFA trophy holders are successful, their fans will probably visit Kazan and Moscow again, and also get acquainted with Samara, which is proud of its 5-km promenade along the Volga, or visit St. Petersburg, where the Hermitage - one of the world’s greatest museums - is located. Naturally, all fans are dreaming of completing their FIFA World Cup™ journey in Moscow, as this city will host the FIFA World Cup™ final.
The Japanese will visit Saransk, Yekaterinburg
The Croats will see Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod
Traditional stadium Beer Gardens - the zones where fans can drink beer three hours before the match – will certainly be among the top football venues at the FIFA World Cup™. Outside the stadiums, the host country will turn into a huge amusement park with an endless talk of scored goals and numerous dedicated events for every taste.
Do you like to support your favorite teams in front of a huge screen while rubbing shoulders with other fans? The FIFA Fan Fests™
Oddly enough, you will be able to get the most out of the tournament, even if you’re not at the stadium to watch the FIFA World Cup™ matches.
Fans watch the opening ceremony of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup at Liga Pap pub in Moscow.Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik
The TripAdvisor and Foursquare apps will be your irreplaceable helpers in the search for restaurants, cafes
By the way, all fans will be able to have BUD and BUD
As for costs, you will be able to find a delicious dinner for as low as $6 even in Moscow, the most budget-unfriendly city in the country. So get ready for gastronomic discoveries and don’t forget about responsible drinking!
The official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Zabivaka the Wolf.Nina Zotina/Sputnik
The main advice for football fans isn’t to delay the purchase of your FIFA World Cup™ tickets, air tickets, and hotel booking. Please note that host cities with developed tourist infrastructure have more vacant rooms and special offers. In cities far from the traditional tourist routes, you should focus on apartment rental services.
Don’t ignore the benefits of your Fan ID, which can save you hundreds of dollars due to free travel on trains, buses
This article was prepared by PromoAge, Russia Beyond’s information partner, and edited by Russia Beyond staff.
