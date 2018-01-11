Siberian winter swimmers support Russian Olympic team by dipping into Baikal

In a show of support for Russia’s Olympic swimming team, which has been banned from the upcoming Games in South Korea, amateur swimmers from the Siberian city of Irkutsk jumped into Lake Baikal.
It’s hoped the flashmob might inspire other amateur sportsmen across Russia to take part in similar events to back the country’s blacklisted athletes.
