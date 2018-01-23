Perm pancakes are so good even Neo and Agent Smith can’t get enough

Restaurant owner has adorned the walls with characters from ‘The Matrix’ film in a bid to entice customers.

Some things are born to go together: Cheese and pickle, fish and chips, peanut butter and jelly, pancakes and...The Matrix. Customers of a pancake restaurant in the Russian city of Perm can now enjoy their crepes with characters from the cult sci-fi film franchise, Neo and Agent Smith. In fact, the pancakes are so good at this particular joint that the two can be seen fighting over them.

