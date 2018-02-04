‘Loneliness of older people is a very important problem. They need daily attention.’

Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of Russia's Federation Council (upper house of parliament), has proposed the creation of a Ministry of Loneliness in Russia. She says the country can draw on the experience of the UK, where a loneliness minister was recently appointed.

"Loneliness of older people is a very important problem. They need daily attention. Not so much money as attention," RIA Novosti cited Matviyenko (link in Russian)

In 2016, Valentina Matviyenko offered to create a Ministry of Happiness - but this wasn't supported.

Do you feel lonely in the big city? Find out how spending time at Moscow's cat cafe can really help.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.