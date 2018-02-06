Snowfall of the century in pics: Moscow enveloped by a white Armageddon

Snow covered Red Square and the Spasskaya Tower after a snowstorm in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 5, 2018.

Severe snow and freezing rain hit Moscow this weekend. The city authorities called it the heaviest in the last 100 years. While the traffic in the city is gridlocked, locals try to get to work by train, walking, and even by skiing.

Fun

Cannot find your car under the snow? It’s time to take your skis from the balcony!

По центру Москвы на лыжах, отличная погода #москваpic.twitter.com/guGqEErPig — Алексей Кириленко (@Kirilenko_a) 4 February 2018

The snowboarding season has finally opened in Moscow!

Публикация от Den Grishin (@degri) Фев 4, 2018 в 1:17 PST

In Moscow’s suburbs residents filled up entrances to the offices of the utility company with snow because they didn’t clean yards and sidewalks - revenge is best served cold!

“The main thing is to raise the wipers so they don’t get stuck”

Публикация от Николай (@niknik_belugin84) Фев 4, 2018 в 10:18 PST

Cars

Many drivers literally lost their cars in the snow. On a positive note, it’s a perfect time for some exercise - with a shovel.

Публикация от Михаил Грешнов (@mikhailgreshnov) Фев 4, 2018 в 9:12 PST

It’s very dangerous on Moscow’s roads now as the trees are falling under the weight of the snow.

Публикация от Андриашки Family (@andriashki) Фев 4, 2018 в 8:05 PST

The city authorities asked drivers to leave their cars at home and use public transport instead. Many people followed the advice.

Публикация от Александр (@krotnesobaka) Янв 19, 2016 в 1:25 PST

Public transport

Leaving cars behind did not make life any easier for Muscovites. These passengers had to push their way through the snow.

Dozens of electric trains were delayed because of the snow. Passengers had to be patient.

Публикация от sveta melnikova (@careenin) Фев 4, 2018 в 12:28 PST

Airports

A major transportation meltdown happened in Moscow airports. Some incoming flights had to be diverted while those ready fly from Moscow were forced to wait for hours.

Публикация от Евгений FILIN Макагонов (@evgeniy_makagonov) Фев 4, 2018 в 2:27 PST

“When you need to depart urgently… but it keeps snowing and you sit and wait for your flight for nine hours and for all those nine hours you hear one thing: The flight is delayed, the flight is cancelled…,” posted Instagram user @serenkook.

Публикация от Оксана Серенко (@serenkook) Фев 4, 2018 в 3:52 PST

Airport services kept fighting the elements but nature gave them no chance.

Публикация от Philipp Peter (@sir_peter_philipp) Фев 4, 2018 в 8:39 PST

Mountains of snow surrounded planes in Vnukovo Airport in Moscow.

Публикация от Felix Bukhteev (@fbukhteev) Фев 4, 2018 в 2:40 PST

Sheremetyevo was snowstruck as well.

Публикация от @dudya_cosmostar_official Фев 4, 2018 в 1:11 PST

Snowy roads

More than 350 trees have fallen in Moscow. Some local residents were injured.

Публикация от Pavel Yermashkevich (@pasharazzi) Фев 4, 2018 в 3:08 PST

Roads for snow addicts.

Публикация от ELENA GRACHEVA (@helen_gra) Фев 4, 2018 в 1:19 PST

Публикация от Экзотические фрукты в Москве (@exzofrukt) Фев 4, 2018 в 1:02 PST

Публикация от Алина Миронова (@alina_mironova_as) Окт 27, 2017 в 5:43 PDT

Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin said school was optional over the coming days. Finally some good news!

Сильный снегопад не прекратится ни ночью, ни завтра. Дорожная ситуация будет сложной. Лучше по возможности воздержаться от поездок на личных авто. Посещение школ объявляем свободным. — Сергей Собянин (@MosSobyanin) 4 February 2018

Публикация от Мария Орлова (Maria Orlova) (@instamariaorlova) Янв 23, 2018 в 2:08 PST

Animals

Animals had their own troubles in the snow.

Публикация от Dmitry Tsvetkov (@tsvet11) Фев 1, 2018 в 11:28 PST

A morning walk with your dog be like…

Публикация от Jen Tate (@soldier_strife) Фев 4, 2018 в 3:48 PST

City center

The snow transformed the city beyond recognition. There was so much of snow that some of the capital’s landmark were given a makeover.

Публикация от Alexey Shakhov (@a_shakhov) Фев 4, 2018 в 5:58 PST

Even Red Square was buried in snow.

Публикация от Андрей Набатов (@foto_nabatov) Фев 4, 2018 в 1:02 PST

Brave Muscovites and tourists did not succumb to the elements though. Persistent explorers discovered amazing views.

Публикация от Yuna."In brevi". (@yuna.inbrevi.8778) Фев 4, 2018 в 5:23 PST

The art of snowy Moscow.

Публикация от MaKa (@maka2032) Янв 30, 2018 в 9:45 PST

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.