Putin confesses to not using a smartphone

This doesn’t stop him keeping in touch with his close friends though.

“You said that everybody has a smartphone, but I don’t have one, and you don’t have one, do you? And he says that everybody has!” Russian President Vladimir Putin said while addressing the head of The Kurchatov Institute, which researches nuclear energy.

Putin was confirming what the public was told back in 2014 when his press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists the president uses “other means of communication.”

When Peskov was asked if Putin was inclined to send SMS messages to friends and receive a smiley in reply, he retorted by saying “every politician is lonely.” However, he was quick to add that Putin has close acquaintances.

