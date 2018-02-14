5 types of panhandlers to avoid in Russia

A dog holding an alms cup in its teeth. Such pretty animals can be heart-breaking but, unfortunately, they're often used for a bad causeValeriy Melnikov/Sputnik
In Russian cities, it’s usually best not to give money to anyone begging in the street because many asking for cash aren’t what they seem. Here is a look at five types of panhandlers you’ll want to dodge, along with tips for better alternatives for charitable giving.
A woman begging for money in Moscow metro.Kommersant
People seeking help from
But often such individuals aren’t who they say they are. As the social-aid website Takie Dela (“So It Goes”) asserts, they may be part of a “beggars’ mafia,” turning over the money they collect to “curators” who provide for their needs. It’s a business, closely linked to crime, and supporting it is unwise.
Advice: If you feel like helping such people, try to do so without giving money. Instead, offer what they claim they need (food, a bus or train ticket to their home city, etc.). If they are truly in need, they will take your help; the swindlers won’t.
A homeless person sleeping on a bench near Sparrow Hills, Moscow.Galina Barbieri/Global Look Press
You can’t be sure the money you’re being asked to give will go for food. Many homeless people have problems with alcohol and will spend whatever they get panhandling on the next bottle. This can prove dangerous: getting drunk outside in winter may cause a homeless person to lose consciousness and die from exposure to the cold.
Advice: Buy a homeless person food yourself. Help them contact organizations that can provide shelter and connect them with social services.
In Moscow: +7 (495) 720-15-08, +7 (903) 720-15-08 (social patrol service)
In St. Petersburg: +7 (812) 407-30-90 (Nochlezhka, a charitable organization)
Volunteers collecting money in a train. Perhaps their cause is good but it doesn't make them trustworthy, unfortunately.Kommersant
“No serious charity raises money by collecting cash from passersby in the street,” Takie Dela concludes. It quotes Vladimir Berkhin, the head of the charitable fund Predaniye (Tradition), as saying, “Such stories smell fishy and you should not participate in them.”
Advice: Instead of giving cash to strangers, donate to an established charity of your choice. Examples of umbrella organizations that support charities include Vsye Vmeste (“All Together”) and Nuzhna Pomosh (“Help Is Needed”):
Vsye Vmeste: +7 (495) 648-90-02; info@wse-wmeste.ru
Nuzhna Pomosh: +7 (495) 641-02-86; mne@nuzhnapomosh.ru
Such people use dogs as props, walking them in the street or metro stations, often holding signs that read, “Need money to feed the dog” or “Raising money for an animal shelter.” As Natalya Bystrova, the head of an actual shelter for stray and abandoned
Even worse, the
Advice: Don’t give money to beggars with animals. To help homeless animals, donate to a known charity such as
A woman holding "help me to get home" sign.Zurab Dzhavakhadze/TASS
Be careful when someone comes to you with a modest request like a few dozen rubles for a bus or metro ride, especially if it’s an elderly person or a child. It’s not that they’re being fraudulent; it’s that such folks can be unaware of what they’re doing or where they’re going. Old people could be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, and children may be lost and need other kinds of help. In a big city, both are vulnerable.
Advice: Ask the person where they’re going. If they seem lost, contact
