5 tips for a happy life with a Russian woman

A Russian woman meticulously picks a dress even for the dinner at home. She does it for her own pleasure initially, but a compliment would make her twice as happy.
“You look gorgeous!” (“Prekrasno
A simple way to show her you care: Have a heart-to-heart talk over a cup of tea. Russians drink tea to warm up, to energize, to relax, to talk about important issues, and to philosophize.
4. Organize a surprise date
Russian women are romantic beings. Even though they are capable of doing practically everything on their own, take the initiative and surprise her with a date out of the blue. Use your imagination (and do some research on where to go in Russia with the help of our articles).
The Muzeon outdoor museum of sculpture in Moscow, the Street Art Museum in St. Petersburg, or escaping for a weekend to Veliky Novgorod are just some options. Inviting her to the theater, an art exhibition are also safe bets.
Russian women are famous for being beautiful and feminine, but they may also be very demanding of themselves, and, as a consequence, to their partners. Well-educated and elegant, they seek for constant self-development, and it may be not easy to keep up.
The quote “My dear, here we must run as fast as we can, just to stay in place,” (Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland) perfectly describes the lifestyle of a Russian lady. And you should run twice as fast to make sure you never get left behind.
