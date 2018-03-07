Putin confesses he loved to recruit agents when working for the KGB

President says he found spies ‘unique’ while plying his trade in East Germany.

President Vladimir Putin has admitted that he loved to recruit new agents when he worked for the KGB. “This was my job for many years,” he told Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyev.

"These were unique people because of their beliefs, intellect, morals, and strong will," Putin explained.

