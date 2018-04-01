Giant Batman sign spotted in Russia’s Far East

Man makes most of free land scheme by creating shrine to his favorite super hero.

A striking symbol has been spotted in Russia’s Far East - and it looks like something straight out of a Batman comic.

It turns out the design is the work of one man who used a state-backed program allowing Russians to obtain one hectare of free land in the country’s far eastern reaches - in a bid to populate the remote area. The creative soul let his imagination run wild and instead of building a house of setting up a small farm, he made a shrine to Bruce Wayne.

What a joker!

