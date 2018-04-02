400 cashiers will be on call to help fans to navigate the Russian capital’s underground.

Foreign football fans can now rest easy - using Moscow’s metro system during the World Cup this summer will be a piece of cake, in theory. Hundreds of cashier offices will be manned by English-speaking staff, and will be marked with huge stickers exclaiming: “We speak English!”

Metro employees will be on hand to explain which type of tickets fans should buy, how to recharge Troika transport cards, and answer any questions. At the moment a total of 340 English-speaking staff work in 76 metro stations - when the World Cup kicks off, this will increase to 400.

Eleven Russian cities will host matches from June 15 to July 15. Click on the link to find out everything you could possibly wish to know about the greatest event on Earth.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.