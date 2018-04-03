Russian internet falls in love with fake zombie-proof armored bus

A huge armored bus coined the ‘Bronebus’ appeared on the Cardesign.ru website, where people upload (you guessed it) car designs. It’s the kind of vehicle the police would love to have to control rowdy crowds, but sadly for the authorities this won’t be happening any time soon – it was an April Fools joke.

Alexander Bushuev (a fictional character) dreamed up the fortified truck – complete with water cannons and reinforced windows – and in a phoney interview with the website said he designed the motorised beast in his free time. He also said the bus is in high demand in Russia and third world countries.

As expected, Russian social media picked up on the prank – and started suggesting other possible uses for the bus.

If you thought it was a computer simulation for April's Fool, then no it's not. It is a real thing from police, now on the streets of Moscow pic.twitter.com/tOadoNlutO — English Russia (@EnglishRussia1) 2 April 2018

“A bronebus for police was developed in Russia. Now the zombie apocalypse doesn’t worry me anymore. And rallies will for sure become more interesting”

В России разработали бронебус, который предназначен для работы полиции. Теперь о зомби-апокалипсисе можно не волноваться, да и митинги будут интересней pic.twitter.com/jSjszcCP8M — Новости. Как есть (@nourlnews) 1 April 2018

“Ready for beating xenomorphs”

- Для борьбы с ксеноморфами уже готовы. pic.twitter.com/1eGRVNqUIn — Чёткий ТАСС (@ChetkiyTASS) 2 April 2018

“How do you like that, Elon Musk?”

как тебе такое Элон Маск pic.twitter.com/fpg64Zs4Wi — 🌸🦄🐷 (@UnicornPigF) 1 April 2018

“For Putin's universal soldiers”

Для универсальных солдат Путина pic.twitter.com/Lj3ZaNfByN — Oleksii Zavhorodnii (@OleksiiZ_UA) 2 April 2018

People were also asking if the Troika city transport card would work on the bronebus .

