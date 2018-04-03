Topshop to sell Russian-designed collection for the first time

Anastasia Dokuchaeva’s silk suits and black dresses will ready for the new season.

British fashion brand Topshop has turned its attention to Russia – Anastasia Dokuchaeva will be the first designer from the country to be represented by the retail giant.

“Yes, this international brand with half a century of history has been supporting local English designers for a long time...Now it's Russia’s turn,” Dokuchaeva's spokesman said.

Have a look at her designs that will soon be on sale:

Snow White silk “pajama” suit

DOKUCHAEVA DOKUCHAEVA

Fuchsia silk suit with non-standard back

DOKUCHAEVA DOKUCHAEVA

Black dress

DOKUCHAEVA DOKUCHAEVA

Black and white dress with shuttlecock sleeves

DOKUCHAEVA DOKUCHAEVA

“Dokuchaeva Lights” sportswear (exclusively for Topshop)

DOKUCHAEVA DOKUCHAEVA

