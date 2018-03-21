5 lifehacks on Moscow shopping without going broke

During the winter sales at the Central Department Store (TsUM), Moscow.Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik
Moscow does not only offer attractive, unique architecture and a fabulous nightlife! Go shopping here - and you will see it through fresh eyes! You’ll be surprised – but some trendy things here may be cheaper than
Good news! Since the beginning of 2018, foreigners (except those from countries of the Eurasian Economic Union) are eligible for
Sales and discount are a great opportunity to fill your wardrobe with trendy clothes and shoes without spending your entire salary. Most collections in Russia are refreshed every season and sell old stock at discounts (mid-season sales are in spring and autumn). Most shops in Russia do not close even on weekends, and
But there are two periods when you can enjoy shopping with maximum savings: at the end of December and the end of June. And this is the time when people are really going crazy about shopping even if they don’t need anything! Just because discounts climb to 70-80 percent.
Sales never end in Moscow! The biggest outlet store is located not far from the city center on the Leninsky Prospect metro station (Ordjonikidze street, 11). Here you can find dozens of
Another big discount center is also not far from downtown, near Prospect Mira metro station (Olympiysky prospect, 16/1) in the Olympiysky sports complex (built for the Moscow summer Olympics in 1980). The brands are almost the same - Levi’s, Mexx, Calvin Klein, Iceberg, Crocs, Ecco. Discounts are from 30 to 90 percent.
If you’d like to find more luxury brands go outside Moscow! Belaya Dacha Outlet Village (buses leave from Kotelniki metro station every 10-15 minutes) was built on the model of European outlets and looks like a tiny town with its main square, cozy cobbled streets
Russia’s most famous store, TSUM, which you probably spotted near the Bolshoi Theater, also has six discount outlets across Moscow (check the website). The discount for some luxury brands is up to 70 percent!
Other popular malls in Moscow include Vnukovo Outlet Village with Incanto, Aldo, Hugo Boss and Escada (Yugo-Zapadnaya metro station, bus 611 http://www.vnukovo-outlet.com/en/) and Fashion House with Vans, Motivi, Benetton and Lee (Rechnoy Vokzal metro station, bus 400). And you actually do not need to go there – you can buy online! (Website in Russian)
Modern Russian designers have a lot to offer for a reasonable price! Take a look at sports and casual wear. Young Russians wear comfy hoodies and spacious bags from Zaporogets Heritage,
Read more about new Russian designers and find out how to shop online in Russia!
