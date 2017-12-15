How to wear ‘deer sweaters’ the Russian way

In Russia, “deer” (pronounced “olen’”) is a mocking moniker that sticks to everyone who screws up in a serious way.

Zhavoronkov
Witty clothing designer mocks facepalm situations with new Christmas line.

Everyone loves deer sweaters, and everyone loves deer, right? No, not quite so in Russia. Here, “deer” (pronounced “olen”) is a mocking moniker that sticks to everyone who screws up in a serious way. Parked your car in the wrong place – you’re a “deer;” licked metal in winter and got your tongue yourself to it – you’re a “deer;” sold off your bitcoins at $3,500? – you’re an unbelievable “deer.”

With Christmas approaching, “deer sweaters” are a hit; but even more so are witty versions made in Russia that mock morons of all sorts. Here are a few. Have you ever been in these situations?

Zhavoronkov

Have you ever failed to find a parking space because a “deer” occupied two at the same time?

Yes, mortgage, and then you’ll have your own apartment; Are you attending a college reunion party?; Go, Dinamo!  Only a “deer” would says something like this, really.

Write expletives on walls? You are a “deer,” my friend.

Zhavoronkov

Hmmm… a bear in a cage… Shall you go in? Don’t, my friend, unless you’re an inveterate “deer.”

Zhavoronkov

Yes, darling. Will you stay at your friend’s place?

I got married at 18

