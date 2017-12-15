How to wear ‘deer sweaters’ the Russian way

In Russia, “deer” (pronounced “olen’”) is a mocking moniker that sticks to everyone who screws up in a serious way.Zhavoronkov
With Christmas approaching, “deer sweaters” are a hit; but even more so are witty versions made in Russia that mock morons of all sorts. Here are a few. Have you ever been in these situations?
Have you ever failed to find a parking space because a “deer” occupied two at the same time?
December 12, 2017
Yes, mortgage, and then you’ll have your own apartment; Are you attending a college reunion party?; Go, Dinamo! Only a “deer” would
Write expletives on walls? You are a “deer,” my friend.
Hmmm… a bear in a cage… Shall you go in? Don’t, my friend, unless you’re an inveterate “deer.”
Yes, darling. Will you stay at your friend’s place?
I got married at 18
