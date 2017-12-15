How to wear ‘deer sweaters’ the Russian way

In Russia, “deer” (pronounced “olen’”) is a mocking moniker that sticks to everyone who screws up in a serious way.

Everyone loves deer sweaters, and everyone loves deer, right? No, not quite so in Russia. Here, “deer” (pronounced “ olen ’”) is a mocking moniker that sticks to everyone who screws up in a serious way. Parked your car in the wrong place – you’re a “deer;” licked metal in winter and got your tongue yourself to it – you’re a “deer;” sold off your bitcoins at $3,500? – you’re an unbelievable “deer.”

With Christmas approaching, “deer sweaters” are a hit; but even more so are witty versions made in Russia that mock morons of all sorts. Here are a few. Have you ever been in these situations?

Have you ever failed to find a parking space because a “deer” occupied two at the same time?

Yes, mortgage, and then you’ll have your own apartment; Are you attending a college reunion party?; Go, Dinamo! Only a “deer” would says something like this, really.

Write expletives on walls? You are a “deer,” my friend.

Hmmm… a bear in a cage… Shall you go in? Don’t, my friend, unless you’re an inveterate “deer.”

Из твоей новой коллекции. pic.twitter.com/ANP3zBIxBs — Авэ мне! Авэ мне! (@dimasgts) 13 December 2017

Yes, darling. Will you stay at your friend’s place?

Свитер с оленем pic.twitter.com/No3A1cxe38 — любовь прошла (@lyubovproshla) 13 December 2017

I got married at 18

