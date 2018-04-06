Russian girl, 7, wins ‘Young Miss Universe’ beauty competition

Violetta Golikova from Vladivostok is dreaming of making it big in the fashion world.

Violetta Golikova, 7, from Vladivostok (9,000 km east of Moscow) is the newly crowned “Young Miss Universe” - an annual international beauty pageant run by “Universe Beauty.”

This year’s contest was held in Vietnam and more than 1000 girls from 20 countries took part, including the U.S., France, Turkey, and Malta.

Violetta’s mum said her daughter has attended model school since 2015 and recently entered the "Young Miss Vladivostok 2018" contest, after which she received an invitation to go to Vietnam - all expenses paid.

Violetta dreams of one day strutting down the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week and working with the world’s most famous designers.

