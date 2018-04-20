Russian cosplay model poses as Sansa Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’-themed photoshoot

You can even buy her handmade costume.

Erika Solovey, an cosplay model from Rostov-on-Don (1000 km south of Moscow) has posted her new photoshoot on Instagram where she poses as Sansa Stark, a central character from Game of Thrones.

The model, who has ginger hair and poses in furs, is a dead ringer for the daughter of Lord Eddard Stark.

Solovey has been doing cosplay for three years and plans to impersonate Senua from dark fantasy action-adventure game Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, among other characters.

The model is currently collecting money on fundraising platform Patreon, as she wants to quit studying and working and become a full-time cosplay model.

The cosplayer has even put her handmade Sansa Stark’s costume up for sale on her Instagram account.

