Security service explains why Putin didn’t wear seat belt while driving over Crimea Bridge

Those watching the grand opening of the Crimea Bridge earlier this week might have gotten puzzled by the fact that President Putin didn’t wear a seat belt sitting behind the wheel of the truck. Russian traffic laws consider not wearing a seat belt while driving a violation with a personal fine of 1000 rubles ($16).

If you watched the grand opening of the Crimea Bridge on May 15 you may have noticed that President Vladimir Putin wasn't wearing a seat belt as he drove a truck over the 19 km stretch. The violation is punishable by a 100-ruble ($16) in the real world.

The Federal Protection Service of Russia (it handles matters of presidential security) said Putin was driving a KAMAZ truck on the bridge before the road was officially opened.

“Officially, the traffic was launched at 5.30 on May 16. While on May 15, the president took part in a festive event – the ceremony of the Crimea Bridge’s opening. The bridge at that moment was not a road per se, but a construction site. Traffic on such a site is not regulated by traffic rules,” explained an official from FPS told Gazeta.ru.

Previously, deputy Oleg Khomutinnikov sent an official request to the General Prosecutor of Russia asking to check if Putin violated any laws, local media reported.

On May 15, President Vladimir Putin opened the 19 km-long Crimea Bridge, which took two years to build.

