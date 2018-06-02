10 reasons why Russian villages beat the city in the summer (PHOTOS)

In Russia, families traditionally send their kids to the village during the summer - in fact, often the entire family departs the city. Holidaying in the the countryside can be way more fun than a trip abroad.
Fall asleep under a starry sky away from the light pollution of the city, and wake up to gentle birdsong - instead of car horns, alarm bells, and noisy neighbors.
Many are afraid of riding bicycles in the city because of crazy drivers, especially on the outskirts. Meanwhile, in the village most people get around on two wheels - perfect for visiting friends, going to the shop, or cycling to the river for a refreshing dip.
In the summer, when everything smells of young grass and the flowers are in bloom, you may find yourself unconsciously reaching for empty pots to plant up - but the question is: Daffodils or tulips? How about a hedge of roses, like the garden of an old English country house? Your dacha garden is a blank canvas.
Hamburgers, French fries, milkshakes – forget about these unhealthy foods in the village. Raw milk, fresh tvorog, porridge from the Russian stove, and vegetables straight from the garden are waiting for you. Everything is natural and without additives. Moreover, many Russians drill their own wells in the countryside or take pure water from nearby springs. So if you have long wanted to change your habits, this is the right time.
Village life is the best workout you could wish for. There is always something to improve, build, or adjust - and there is the garden. In the summer, the house should be prepared for the winter – so you need to chop wood for the stove (arm and back training), harvest the crops (interval training), and prepare the hay (legs and arms). They say that a person needs to do 10,000 steps a day - you’ll surpass this milestone in no time, without even noticing it.
Sunbath, swim in the river, meet new friends, read books, and enjoy the most beautiful sunset from your roof.
Do you remember your best summer? Tell us about it in the commentary section below.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.