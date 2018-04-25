Ordinary dachas are country summerhouses without heating, and so during the
Perhaps you’re imagining a cozy BBQ party with cocktails and outside activities? Wrong! Russians often spend the entire weekend, or the long May holidays, cleaning the house that has accumulated months of dust over the winter, as well as sweeping out dead flies that usually lived unusually long lives in the wooden houses, but died by spring.
When the house is ready to receive guests, and even babushka doesn't see anything wrong, it's time for gardening!
Of course, modern Russians are not so obsessed with planting vegetables - that was needed by past generations when they couldn't get fresh produce anywhere else. Today, when grocery shops are full of goods most Russian moms are planting flowers.
But if you think that you’ll be able to get away from this work, don't be in a hurry to relax! You’ll have to help carry buckets of soil or
Next, start a fire in the mangal and tend to it. When hot enough, put the meat on skewers or directly on the grate. Cook but take care that it doesn't burn, all to the constant refrain of your guests, “When will it be ready?”
After that, clean the dishes and grill. Be ready,
Once you finished cleaning up, had your cocktail or
“Would you like to gather berries?” If you hear mom ask this, be certain it's not a question! Rather, this is a call
Imagine that you’re the one relaxing and sunbathing, but this is possible only if you’re the guest. Your friend’s mother will bring you cocktails while her son labors in the fields. You’ll be the one saying, “How long must I wait for
Read more: A history of Russian dachas: From Anton Chekhov to the present
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.