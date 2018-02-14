Time to plan summer holidays: 7 fantastic Russian getaways

"Better than all the mountains is the Mount, Which nobody has mounted yet!" Vladimir Vysotsky. Pictured: Altai MountainsLegion Media
A beach in TaganrogViktor Pogontsev/Global Look Press
This city could have been the southern St. Petersburg, and was founded four years before the one on the Baltic Sea. But the Sea of Azov, on whose shore Taganrog was built, is the shallowest sea in the world and couldn’t accommodate Peter the Great’s plans to build a fleet. Still, we express our gratitude to Peter for this city because it has really nice beaches and salty sea air.
The city also has many things to explore, from fresh fish at local markets and restaurants, to museums and theaters. Moreover, Anton Chekhov was born in Taganrog, so it would be great to take a guided tour to sites related to his
A book to take: Chekhov’s collection of short stories
Weekly budget for two without transfer: $500-600
Chuysky TraсtKirill Kukhmar/TASS
If you’re a fan of driving then this tour is definitely for you. What can be better than seeing mountains, rivers
Though it requires preparation (you’ll need a translator, guide
A book to take:Roadside Picnic by Arkady and Boris Strugatsky
Weekly budget for two without transfer: $700
Kizhi IslandIlya Timin/Sputnik
The Republic of Karelia is the pearl of Russia’s north. Visit Lake Onega’s Kizhi Island, a UNESCO world heritage site, then walk around the open-air museum of architecture and enjoy the ancient Russian wooden churches. Also, don’t miss the chance to visit Valaam Island on Lake Onega and its picturesque monastery.
The best way to explore Karelia’s natural beauty is by kayaking on its rapid rivers, seeing the pine forests on your way.
If you have more time then travel to the Solovki Islands to enjoy the monastery’s history and learn about the Soviet-era GULAG camp.
A book to take:Laurus by Eugene Vodolazkin
Weekly budget for two without transfer: $500-1,000
Narzan bathsDenis Abramov/TASS
The nearby city of Mineralnye Vody has an airport, and you can also visit the city of Pyatigorsk where the great poet Mikhail Lermontov was killed in a duel. The regional capitals of Nalchik and Vladikavkaz can be reached in several hours by train.
A book to take: Mikhail Lermontov’s Hero of Our Time
Weekly budget for two without transfer: $1,000
The Swallow's Nest castleKonstantin Chalabov/Sputnik
Take a boat tour around the port city of Sevastopol; visit the ruins of ancient Greek colonies; visit Crimea’s extraordinary Vorontsov, Livadia and Swallow's Nest palaces; and stroll along paths that the Tsarist family once used to walk.
Climb to the Ai-Petri Mountain on a cable car and try authentic Tatar food. Have a late dinner in Yalta and dance on the promenade. Stay in small towns along the coast, such as Foros or Alupka, and enjoy sunbathing and the sea.
A book to take:The Twelve Chairs by Ilya Ilf and Yevgeny Petrov
Weekly budget for two without transfer: $1,500
Great Baikal TrailKirill Shipitsyn/Sputnik
Stay a day or two in the city of Irkutsk, gateway to Lake Baikal. Take a stroll, see a Siberian city and learn about the history of the
Baikal is a paradise for all possible forms of leisure. You can rent a boat for a day; go fishing; and then eat what you catch, such as the local delicacy, omul. Also,
A book to take with: Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace
Weekly budget for two without transfer: $2,000
Vent Lake at the Kamchatka PeninsulaSergey Malkov/Global Look Press
Rafting, hiking, boating, riding horses, watching bears play, looking in a volcano’s crater, and flying in a helicopter. These are just some of the things to do, and which dozens of travel agencies can help.
A book to take
Weekly budget for two without transfer: From $3,000
