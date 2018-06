FIFA has released its own official video which will be shown before each match at the World Cup in Russia. The 45-second clip features the 11 host cities and their landmarks. Look out for a Faberge egg the size of a football, the Firebird, and Kazan’s Zilant dragon.

As you can see, there is a hint of Game of Thrones about the opening sequence.

