Hero in suit rescues women from flash flood in World Cup host city (PHOTOS)

Russian weather is notorious: Winters here can be very harsh indeed. However, people usually rest easy during the summer in the knowledge that there will at least be some sun – but Mother Nature served up a nasty surprise in Nizhny Novgorod – one of the 2018 FIFA World Cup host cities – on June 19
Luckily for two women who quickly found themselves in peril, a brave hero wearing a shirt and tie was on hand to rescue them (a bit like Clark Kent...before ripping off his clothes to reveal his Superman outfit).
He waded through the waste-deep water, pulled both girls out through their car window, and carried them to dry ground. What a guy!
