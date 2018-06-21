Hero in suit rescues women from flash flood in World Cup host city (PHOTOS)

Russian weather is notorious: Winters here can be very harsh indeed. However, people usually rest easy during the summer in the knowledge that there will at least be some sun – but Mother Nature served up a nasty surprise in Nizhny Novgorod – one of the 2018 FIFA World Cup host cities – on June 19 .

A sunny day was suddenly ruined by a thunderstorm and the clouds burst, causing flash floods. Within half an hour the roads looked like raging rivers. Most people were caught off guard and some were even trapped inside their cars.

Luckily for two women who quickly found themselves in peril, a brave hero wearing a shirt and tie was on hand to rescue them (a bit like Clark Kent...before ripping off his clothes to reveal his Superman outfit).

He waded through the waste-deep water, pulled both girls out through their car window, and carried them to dry ground. What a guy!

