If you think Russian football fans wear kokoshnik and ushanka hats... you are right! (PHOTOS)

When was the last time you found yourself in an ocean of Russians all kitted out in national wear? The following World Cup™ photos are your tour... you can skip the museums.

The World Cup™ is in full swing . So far Team Russia has surprised everyone by winning its first two game s in style. The home support has been just as impressive though - have a look at these wild fans.

1. It’s time to find your ushanka hat for the hot weather. These guys did before Russia demolished Saudi Arabia in Moscow on June 14.

2. Russia + football = love. A happy couple ahead of the Ru ssia-Saudi Arabia game.

3. A Russian fan wearing a traditional kokoshnik hat during the match between Egypt and Russia in St. Petersburg, June 19.

4. If you believe Russians don’t smile much, check out this supporter! It looks like she knows the final sco re of the Russia-Egypt match.

5. Normally, Father Frost and his Snow Maiden granddaughter only show up in the winter - but on June 19 they visited St. Petersburg to support Russ ia.

6. Girls waiting for Russia to play Egypt in St. Petersburg.

7. Cheer like Russian boyars in S t. Petersburg !

8 . Gagarin would approve of this look. A fan celebrates Russia’ s victory over Egypt in Moscow.

9. Russian fans are loving their team’s performances so far, especially these guys in Moscow.

10. Ivan the Terrible and his frie nd, the furry cartoon character Cheburashka, in St. Petersburg on June 20.

11. Go, Russia, go!

