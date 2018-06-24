Fierce hurricane kills 1 and wreaks havoc in Siberian city (VIDEO)

On June 23 the Russian city of Barnaul in Siberia’s Altai Krai was hit by a storm so powerful that it damaged buildings and left thousands without electricity.

Eyewitnesses called the hurricane “apocalyptic.” It unearthed hundreds of trees and billboards, tore up roofs, felled electric power lines, and flipped vehicles.

According to reports, the weather damaged seven city buildings and tipped over a crane, killing the driver. A cruise ship with over 150 people onboard also got caught in the storm on the Ob River - 15 people were injured but the ship eventually ran aground and the passengers were saved.

