Who knew? Russian villages are bursting with original art

What do you expect to see in the middle of endless wheat fields? Anything but this.
Bus station in the village of RostovanovskoeSt. George's press-center
This is not Photoshopped. What you are looking at is a bus station in the village of Rostovanovskoe in the Stavropolsky region (1,660 km south of Moscow). The mighty St. George pierces a dragon with his spear. This canonical scene of the saint’s life can also be seen in Moscow’s coat of arms.
Making sculptures in the village workshop during the Soviet period posed a
A “cultural revolution” took place in the village of Aleksandrovskoe (1,500 km south of Moscow) when local farmers saw a film on television about the extinction of Russian villages. One farmer was disturbed by the idea of living in a place condemned to be forgotten where nothing happens. Therefore he came up with a “viral” idea to make Egyptian pyramids out of hay and a life-size Egyptian sphinx.
Egyptian pyramids out of hayDenis Abramov/Sputnik
One of the artists, Aleksey Kharin, even changed his profession after creating the installations. This former college student decided to stop
The plan actually worked. Passing cars stopped by the straw pyramids, and nobody left without a watermelon. The square-shaped kind.
Blacksmith’s house
This could be considered a “
“Cosmic Mind”Nikolay Polissky
This small village is quite lucky. More than ten years ago the artist Nikolai Polisskii settled in Nikola-Lenivets (22 km south-west of Moscow) with his
“Bobur”Nikolay Polissky
This 22-meter high installation is called “Bobur” and is made of large interwoven pipes, in an homage to the designer of the Centre Pompidou in Paris.
This house is in the shape of an Indian elephant in pursuit and is located 32 km from Moscow in the village Ostrovtsa. A local resident called Aleksey Sorokin, who has his own small construction company, created it. He intended the building to be an advertising project. There are no walls or partitions inside, and the floors merge with the winding staircase.
