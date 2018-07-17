Drone rescues woman lost in the woods for a week

Not all machines dream of destroying humanity. Some really do save people, as was the case with a berry collector from Siberia's Krasnoyarsk Region.

The woman got lost in the woods while hunting for berries. She wandered the wilderness for six whole days. When search-and-rescue teams proved useless, a drone belonging to National Guard of Russia stepped up.

The woman was discovered thanks to the drone’s thermal imaging, which it uses during night flights. She is reported to be in a stable condition at this time.

