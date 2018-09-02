What’s so extraordinary about the Moscow Metro’s 7 new stations?

Elaborate and sophisticated interior design will astound riders: one station looks like a summer cottage with a cheese roof, another resembles a highway, and there’s even one where you can download e-books.

With seven new metro stations recently added to the existing 215, Moscow now has 14 metro lines that take passengers to 222 stations. On August 30, 2018, city authorities opened the following stations: Michurinsky Prospekt, Ozernaya, Govorovo, Solntsevo, Borovskoye Shosse, Novoperedelkino and Rasskazovka. Their design makes it clear why the Moscow Metro is a marvel of architecture and engineering, and considered the world’s largest underground museum.

Michurinsky Prospekt

The entrance hall of this metro station, painted red and orange, was built to resemble a panorama window. It offers a splendid view of a nearby park. The station’s berry-theme is a tribute to the famous Russian plant breeder, Ivan Michurin. The station’s walls and the park complement each other.

Ozernaya

The name of this station, meaning “lake,” is aptly decorated with pictures of water lilies. You’ll immediately notice the soothing blue and green tones, and the ceiling near the entrance will make you think of ripples on a lake’s surface after one has thrown in a pebble or stone.

Govorovo

Hexagonal illumination makes this station unique, and which is reflected by separate illuminated patterns resembling a labyrinth onto the floor’s surface. This unusual light effect makes this stylish station even more chic.

Solntsevo

The pavilions are shaped like summer cottages with a sloping roof, and the design does not ruin the aesthetic of the space. Small holes have been added to the roof and the walls to allow sun rays to pass through, reflecting off the floor’s surface. This is why it resembles a holed piece of cheese. If you’re having a bad day, then stop at this station. Its ingenious light effect will make you smile.

Borovskoye Shosse

This is more than a station; it’s a highway! Sharp lines look like arrows; a bright orange interior screams speed; and cars race across the ceiling. It’s a fascinating sight.

Novoperedelkino

With a glistening ceiling and elegant columns covered in a red and white pattern, the entrance of this station looks like a royal chamber. You simply won’t be able to turn your eyes away.

Rasskazovka

This station was built in homage to Russian literature. Instead of walls there are shelves of digital books, while library filing cabinets replace columns. You’ll be shocked to learn that you can read these books for free. All you have to do is scan the QR code and download the book onto your gadget.

