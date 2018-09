These non-standard Russian models don’t care about stereotypes

Stas is a young Russian androgynous model. In his own words, he always wanted to try his mother’s dresses and cosmetics, and he struggled to communicate with other teens. His parents have now accepted who he is. As the model, he became famous after taking part in Berlin Fashion Week. Today you can see him not only on the catwalk but also in Russian TV shows where he discusses being androgyne and his sexual orientation.

6. Anastasiya Zhidkova

The albino model started modeling for magazines while she was a lawyer student in Moscow. When she was a teen, she was very shy about her appearance. She dyed her hair and eyelashes to hide their light shade. But today she’s gotten over her complexes and is in high demand in the fashion industry. Now Anastasiya works in Japan for the Zucca Models agency. “When I light up, I burn so brightly that no one or nothing can put it out,” she says.