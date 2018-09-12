How to buy or adopt a dog in Russia

In Russia, there are no taxes and license fees for owning dogs and cats (like the U.S., Germany, Austria, etc), and it’s possible to buy or adopt pretty much any pooch you desire. If you want a pedigree, you should find a registered breeder. There are lots of adverts for puppies online, and many are pretty cheap. But you shouldn’t rush into buying a dog: There’s a danger that rogue breeders could sell you a canine that’s not up to scratch in terms of pedigree - and you’ll only find out once it’s grown a little.
"It’s better to ask your friends who have the certain breed you want," says Daria Sokolova. Once she bought a Yorkshire Terrier from a random dog breeder on the internet and it grew up into a big dog, 1.5 times larger than it should have been, and then
Professional breeders are concerned about their reputation, so they make sure to keep their documents in check. The will also make sure to look after each and every animal incredibly well. When you visit a breeder, they should show the puppy and the pedigree of its parents, and make a veterinary passport with proof of vaccinations. Many breeders also chip the puppies. Typically, they tend to only work with one breed, so they’re often real experts.
1. Samoyed – this white fluffy canine takes its name from the indigenous Samoyedic people of Siberia. Samoyeds likes snow, walking, and big families – it’s very friendly
3. East Siberian Laikas are natural hunting dogs used for a wide variety of small and large game, ranging from squirrels, martens, sables, and grouse to moose, bears, wild boars, and mountain lions.
4. East European Shepherds are very popular in Russia, they’re extremely smart and loyal dogs devoted to their owners.
5. Russian Borzois resemble wolves and have the habit of holding their heads low. The calm and elegant Borzois are also great hunting companions
If you don’t care about the pedigree, not interested in taking part in dog shows, and are just for a furry friend, you can adopt a dog from a shelter. In Russia, there are municipal and private shelters, and most have profiles on social media (check addresses in Moscow here in Russian). You can also attend charity events that are regularly held in big cities organized by volunteers and shelters to help people find dogs
